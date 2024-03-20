Alfonso's Italian Grille 3100 Country Club RD SW
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Bread Plate$8.00
- Charcuterie Plate$19.00
featuring imported italian prosciutto, salami, capicola, Italian aged provolone, tomato caponata, olives & crostinis
- Grilled Shrimp Scampi$16.00
Wild-caught Argentinian grilled shrimp with fire-roasted artichokes & tomatoes over orzo pasta with white wine, garlic & oregano butter sauce
- Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
with wilted garlic spinach & aged provolone
- Crispy Calamari$14.00
Hand battered squid fried to crisp perfection served with lemon parsley aioli & Oliver Farms own pepper jelly
- Vegetable Stack$12.00
Grilled zucchini, squash & eggplant layered with herbed ricotta & topped with balsamic vinegar reduction, aged shaved parmesan & fresh herbs served with crispy crostinis
- Mozzarella En Carozza$14.00
6 Italian breaded mozzarella wedges served with Oliver Farms Mama's marinara sauce
- The Meatball-App$12.00
Crispy crostinis topped with our homemade meatballs, fresh mozzarella, herbs & parmesan served with tomato rosa sauce
Salads
- Vegetable Garden Side Salad$8.00
Garden greens including romaine & shaved fennel, grape tomato, pickled red onion, aged provolone, olives & croutons served with choice of dressing
- Vegetable Garden Large Salad$14.00
Garden greens including romaine & shaved fennel, grape tomato, pickled red onion, aged provolone, olives & croutons served with choice of dressing
- Side Caesar$8.00
Fresh crisp romaine with shaved parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses tossed in homemade Caesar dressing topped with seasoned croutons
- Large Caesar$14.00
Fresh crisp romaine with shaved parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses tossed in homemade Caesar dressing topped with seasoned croutons
- Side Beet Salad$11.00
Crisp arugula greens, topped with roasted beet, fresh burrata cheese & spiced marcona almonds served with orange balsamic vinaigrette
- Large Beet Salad$17.00
Crisp arugula greens, topped with roasted beet, fresh burrata cheese & spiced marcona almonds served with orange balsamic vinaigrette
Soups
Entrees
- NY Strip Pizzaiola$34.00
12 oz Black Angus steak topped with roasted tomatoes, herbs, caramelized onions & peppers served with past
- Walleye$32.00
Grilled red snapper with roasted plum tomato oreganata, fennel, leek & lemony artichokes with limoncello basil beurre blanc served with quinoa & couscous
- Vegetarian Cassoulet$24.00Out of stock
A slow-cooked cannellini & garbanzo bean dish with brown rice, quinoa, sauteed onions, garlic, kale, carrots, fresh thyme & oregano
- Stuffed Potato Gnocchi & Sausage$25.00Out of stock
Asiago stuffed gnocchi with sauteed power greens & herbs with a garlic parmesan cream sauce served with garlic toast
- Chicken Saltimbocca$27.00
Chicken cutlets layered with prosciutto, provolone & savory mushroom marsala sauce served with risotto bianco
- Dom Burger$16.00
8 oz black angus tri-blend burger topped with provolone cheese on a brioche bun with side of lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion & marinara
- Pork Duo$25.00
Grilled pork filet & braised pork belly with sambuca glace & root vegetables served with risotto milanese
- Salmon Picatta$22.00
Sides
Pastas
- Carbonara Alfonso$24.00
Pancetta & peas in classic parmesan cream sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$25.00
- 4-Cheese Ravioli$23.00
Ravioli stuffed with asiago, romano, parmesan & ricotta cheeses with mama’s marinara & herbs
- Chicken Linguine w/ Parmesan Cream Sauce$25.00
- Mama's Meatballs Marinara$23.00
3 meatballs with pomodoro sauce made with Mama’s secret meatball & marinara recipes with your choice of spaghetti or penne pasta
- Meat & Cheese Lasagna$22.00
6-Layer lasagna with beef bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, romano, & asiago cheeses
- Vegetable Lasagna$22.00
Lasagna layered with sauteed mushrooms, wilted spinach, kale, swiss chard, roasted red peppers, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cream sauce
- Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
Classic Italian bolognese with beef, braised pork & veal with san marzano tomatoes & fresh herbs
- Pappardelle "Julia Noel"$29.00
Shrimp, crab, fire-roasted artichokes, asparagus, & roasted tomatoes in a white wine, garlic & basil jus
- BYO Pasta$16.00Out of stock
ce of fettuccine or penne pasta & your choice of mama’s marinara, garlic parmesan cream, basil pesto cream or garlic butter sauce
- Chicken Piccata$26.00Out of stock
- Chicken Marsala$26.00Out of stock
Desserts
- Chocolate Chip Canoli$6.00
A crispy fried dough shell dipped in chocolate & filled with mascarpone & cream cheese filling
- Tiramisu$7.00Out of stock
A layered dessert with rum soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, chocolate & coffee powder with whipped cream.
- Cheesecake$7.00
A NY style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust served with whipped cream & berry compote
- Blueberry Polenta Pound Cake$8.00
A moist corn pudding cake with fresh blueberries topped with blueberry compote & whipped cream
- Cherry Panzerotti$8.00Out of stock
A fried pastry dessert with maraschino cherries, amaretto glace & whipped cream
- Chocolate Decadence Brownie$6.00
- Vanilla Creme Brulee w/ Strawberry$6.00
- Italian Cookie Plate$14.00Out of stock
Biscotti, Italian wedding cookies & chocolate biscuits
Pizza
- Small Traditional Pizza$14.00
Neapolitan style with San Marzano plum tomatoes, fresh herbs and premium mozzarella cheese
- Large Traditional Pizza$18.00
Neapolitan style with San Marzano plum tomatoes, fresh herbs and premium mozzarella cheese
- Small Arrabiatta Pizza$14.00
Spicy San Marzano plum tomatoes, basil, garlic, oregano with aged mozzarella cheese
- Large Arrabiatta Pizza$18.00
Spicy San Marzano plum tomatoes, basil, garlic, oregano with aged mozzarella cheese
- Small Bianca Pizza$18.00
ricotta, mascarpone, aged provolone and mozzarella cheeses topped with fresh sliced tomatoes and herbs
- Large Bianca Pizza$25.00
ricotta, mascarpone, aged provolone and mozzarella cheeses topped with fresh sliced tomatoes and herbs
- Small Margherita Pizza$13.00
fresh plum tomatoes, herb oil, basil and homemade mozzarella cheese
- Large Margherita Pizza$18.00
fresh plum tomatoes, herb oil, basil and homemade mozzarella cheese
- Small California Garden Pizza$16.00
Roasted Sweet peppers, Grilled Zucchini, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, fresh goat cheese, and sundried tomatoes
- Large California Garden Pizza$23.00
Roasted Sweet peppers, Grilled Zucchini, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, fresh goat cheese, and sundried tomatoes
- Small Peppe's White Clam Pizza$18.00
parsley & elephant garlic olio, baby clams, and aged provolone cheese
- Large Peppe's White Clam Pizza$25.00
parsley & elephant garlic olio, baby clams, and aged provolone cheese
- Small The Newman Pizza$18.00
Meat lover’s pie, Smoked bacon, Italian sausage, and Ezzos pepperoni, House tomato sauce and fresh cheese
- Large The Newman Pizza$25.00
Meat lover’s pie, Smoked bacon, Italian sausage, and Ezzos pepperoni, House tomato sauce and fresh cheese
- Small Leonard's Favorite Pizza$16.00
Farmers ricotta, mascarpone, aged provolone and mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, roasted plum tomatoes, artichokes and herbs
- Large Leonard's Favorite Pizza$23.00
Farmers ricotta, mascarpone, aged provolone and mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, roasted plum tomatoes, artichokes and herbs
Kids
- Kids BYO Pasta$8.00Out of stock
- Kids Chicken Parmesan$12.00Out of stock
- Kids Mozzarella Sticks & Fries$10.00Out of stock
- Kids Meat Lasagna$12.00Out of stock
- Kids Pepperoni Pizza$12.00Out of stock
- Kids Cheese Pizza$10.00Out of stock
- Kids Cheeseburger Sliders & Chips$12.00
- Kids Fettucine Alfredo$12.00
- Kids Spaghetti and Meatball$12.00
NA Beverage
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Barq's Root Beer$3.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade$3.00
- Mr. Pibb$3.00
- Powerade Berry Blast$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Orange Juice(No Refill)$2.50
- Apple Juice(No Refill)$2.50
- Cranberry Juice(No Refill)$2.50
- Milk (No Refill)$2.50
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Kid's Fountain Drink$1.50